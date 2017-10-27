Massive web makes spooktacular display

A Missouri man has created a spider web decoration that covers his entire front yard and more.

JD Harper spent 60 hours of stringing more than 130 spiels of yarn across his yard to create a web that has become his neighborhood's favorite Halloween tradition. The massive decoration is made up of 236,000 square feet of yarn.

"It's become something for the kids in the neighborhood because when we first moved in, I noticed no one did Halloween," Harper said. "It's my favorite time of year, and I feel like it's the best time for kids and it gives them something to do."

Last year, nearly 350 people came to Harper's house in Webb City to visit the web. However, this year the web is extra significant to him.

A stranger whose grandmother recently passed away donated all of her old yarn for Harper's web.

