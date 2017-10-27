Snowy conditions in Moose Lake, Minnesota cause several car cras - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Snowy conditions in Moose Lake, Minnesota cause several car crashes

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Parts of northern Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Warning.

In the town of Moose Lake, near Duluth, there were white-out conditions Friday morning.

Several cars and trucks went off the road.

Forecasters say some areas could get up to eight inches of snow. 

