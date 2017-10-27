Snowy conditions in Moose Lake, Minnesota cause several car crashes

A few of the snow totals from the National Weather Service so far this morning. Finland: 8.8"....
Parts of northern Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Warning.
In the town of Moose Lake, near Duluth, there were white-out conditions Friday morning.
Several cars and trucks went off the road.
Forecasters say some areas could get up to eight inches of snow.
