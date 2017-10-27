Execution of search warrant on Spencer, IA apartment results in two arrests

A search of a Spencer, Iowa residence Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on drug charges.



Members of the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Spencer Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 206 35th Avenue West in Spencer.

Fifty-seven-year-old Tracy Campbell was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, 2nd offense, possession of psilocybin, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, seven counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

Thirty-one-year-old Jaydee Carney was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Carney was also wanted on a warrant out of Cherokee County.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the case is still under investigation and that they're offering a cash reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to additional arrests.