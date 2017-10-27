New name, change in mission for former Spencer Dream Center

Some big changes are underway at the former Dream Center in Spencer, Iowa. Among them is a new name for the facility. Board member Kevin Brown says it's now known as Grand Avenue Outreach. And he says their mission has changed somewhat as well.

"Currently there's the free medical clinic, the free dental clinic, the food bank, the clothing outreach. Those things will all stay the same. But as a part of this new name change and some of this slightly altered vision, we'd like to just basically help people recover from life's circumstances so that they can rise up and lift their families and neighbors around them," said board member Kevin Brown. "I guess we kind of like it to be similar to what they do at the Discovery House in Spirit Lake. We've partnered with the Clay County Mental Health Consortium as well as area substance abuse agencies. Basically we want to provide a place, like I said, similar to the Discovery House in Spirit Lake with the end goal of assisting these places by providing a safe place for some of their patients."

Brown says a portion of the facility also caters to kids. He says they're looking for volunteers to help out with that effort.

"There's a whole facility downstairs known as The Underground. Volunteers are needed in that area. Basically that's a place for children to go after school or if school gets out early, parents are at work, the kids have no where else to go, this is just a safe place with plenty of activities to do down there. There's a lot of video games, different arcade games and things down there. But the thing that's needed is positive mentors for these kids," Brown said.

Brown says they're also planning to make some physical changes to the building.

"We've got some issues with the facility that would require some money and we're looking at applying for different grants throughout the state but any kind of donation to the Grand Avenue Community Outreach would be greatly appreciated, too," Brown said.

More information can be obtained by visiting the Terrazo Coffee Shop on the lower level of the building, by going online to GACOutreach.com, or by calling (712) 580-4732.