Super Bowl LII will be played on February 4, 2018 and will air right here on NBC and KTIV

A lot of teams still have hopes of making it to Super Bowl 52 but only two will earn the trip.

The big game is just 100 days away.

The Minnesota Super Bowl host committee and the Mayor of Minneapolis held an event Friday to mark the occasion and talk about the fan fest called Super Bowl live.

The 10-day festival will precede the big game with lots of free and low-cost fun for fans.

It will showcase Minneapolis and the bold north to the rest of the world.



The event will be a party with a purpose and the purpose is football.

Betsy Hodges, the mayor of Minneapolis said, "And we are excited to embrace Super Bowl Live presented by Verizon and Super Bowl 52 because not only do we get to host an amazing party, we get to show off some of the most unique downtown urban spaces in the whole country."

Super Bowl 52 will be played on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in US Bank stadium and if you can't make it to Minneapolis, you can watch the big game right here on NBC and KTIV.