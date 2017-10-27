City of Sioux City looking to hire Cone Park attendants

As the temperatures get cooler, the anticipation for Sioux City's Cone Park grows stronger as we get closer to opening day.

Officials for Cone Park announced Friday morning they are looking to hire 40 Winter Recreational Attendants to work at the park.

They are looking for people ages 16 and older to work at least 16 hours per week, and the pay will be $10.00 - $14.35 per hour.

There are a variety of jobs being offered to be a part of the opening of the park.

"It will be a group of people that will work the first season, where they will be the only ones to open this park for the very first time" Said Eric Griffith, Sioux City Recreation Supervisor.

People who are interested can apply through the Sioux City Human Resources Department.

To learn more about the position, visit the City of Sioux City's website.