City of Sioux City looking to hire Cone Park attendants - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City of Sioux City looking to hire Cone Park attendants

Posted:
By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
Connect

As the temperatures get cooler, the anticipation for Sioux City's Cone Park grows stronger as we get closer to opening day.

Officials for Cone Park announced Friday morning they are looking to hire 40 Winter Recreational Attendants to work at the park. 

They are looking for people ages 16 and older to work at least 16 hours per week, and the pay will be $10.00 - $14.35 per hour.

There are a variety of jobs being offered to be a part of the opening of the park.

"It will be a group of people that will work the first season, where they will be the only ones to open this park for the very first time" Said Eric Griffith, Sioux City Recreation Supervisor.

People who are interested can apply through the Sioux City Human Resources Department.

To learn more about the position, visit the City of Sioux City's website

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.