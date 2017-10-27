Three juveniles arrested after shooting at Norfolk house - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three juveniles arrested after shooting at Norfolk house

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (NCN) -

Three juveniles were arrested after shots were fired from a vehicle at a Norfolk house.

On Tuesday night a female teenager told police that her car was being hit with what sounded like rocks.

Police say the teen went inside and told a male adult.

The adult went outside and was able to get a description of the vehicle.

While inside, the suspect drove past the house again and the victims heard the front of the house being shot at several times, ultimately causing the storm door to shatter, according to police.

The two were then able to give police a description of the car and suspect.

A Nebraska State Patrol Sergeant found the vehicle, and with the assistance of Madison County and Norfolk Police, stopped the vehicle for a traffic stop.

Police say that all three male juveniles were detained while the vehicle was searched.

Offices recovered BB pellets, CO2 canisters and two BB/pellet guns.

All three boys were arrested for terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief and discharge a firearm in city limits, according to police reports.

They were all taken to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.