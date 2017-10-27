Defendants in BPI trial face lawsuit by insurer

The defendants in the ABC BPI trial that took place this summer in Union County, South Dakota could be back in court in New York State soon.

That's because an insurance company, AIG, has filed a complaint with the New York State Supreme Court against ABC, Reporter Jim Avila and The Walt Disney Company.

AIG claims the insurance policy does not insure against claims alleging any malicious act, error or omission.

In court documents, AIG claims the defendants have demanded the insurer pay the full limits of the policy, $25 million, in partial reimbursement of the BPI settlement.