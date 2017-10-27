Sioux City city employees kiss a pig for a good cause - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City city employees kiss a pig for a good cause

By Brett Funke, Editor/Photographer
A number of city employees attended a news conference Friday morning, as one of them got to kiss a pig named Rowdy. 

It was all part of a fundraiser for United Way of Siouxland, city employees could donate money in exchange for voting one of their co-workers to have to kiss a pig.

There was a three way tie between City Manager Bob Padamore, Mayor Bob Scott, and Rex Mueller. 

They were allowed to donate money in exchange of breaking the tie.

Councilman Rhonda Capron donated 130 dollars to make sure it was Mayor Bob Scott, but Scott decided to up the ante with another 200 dollars and nominated new police Chief Rex Mueller.

Mueller said he doesn't remember signing up to kiss a pig.

"You know I am going to have to pour through my contract, but I'm pretty sure that wasn't part of my contract." Said Rex Mueller Sioux City Police Chief.

The kissing of the pig fundraiser raised over 900 dollars for the United Way of Siouxland. 

Rowdy the pig is now headed to a farm near Moville,

"I think that United Way is an excellent cause, they help fund a lot of worthy causes in town, and ones that the police department utilizes regularly so I was happy to be apart of it." said Mueller.

