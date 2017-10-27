SportsFource Extra; Playoff Edition - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Britton Delperdang scores a touchdown in Sgt. Bluff-Luton's win over Glenwood on Friday. Britton Delperdang scores a touchdown in Sgt. Bluff-Luton's win over Glenwood on Friday.

--IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 1A First Round
   Denver 28, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
   Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21
   Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13
   Regina, Iowa City 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, 2OT
   Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6
   West Lyon, Inwood 35, IKM-Manning 0
   Western Christian, Hull 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 18
   Wilton 28, Bellevue 14

Class 2A First Round
   Boyden-Hull-RV 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
   Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, West Liberty 21
   Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10
   New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14
   South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7
   Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
   Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16
   Williamsburg 18, PCM, Monroe 17

Class 3A First Round
   Assumption, Davenport 45, Washington 28
   Cedar Rapids Xavier 43, Oskaloosa 10
   Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22
   Harlan 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
   Pella 27, Webster City 7
   Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 24
   Solon 34, Decorah 2
   West Delaware, Manchester 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13

Class 4A First Round
   Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21
   Bettendorf 28, Pleasant Valley 14
   Cedar Falls 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
   Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Urbandale 3
   Iowa City West 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
   Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7
   Lewis Central 21, Valley, West Des Moines 14, OT
   North Scott, Eldridge 50, Davenport, Central 0

Class A First Round
   Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34, Southwest Valley 14
   Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
   Hudson 35, Pekin 0
   Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0
   Saint Ansgar 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 17
   St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Westwood, Sloan 0
   West Hancock, Britt 26, Bishop Garrigan 12
   West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6

Eight Player First Round
   Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33
   Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Moravia 0
   Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Stanton 0
   H-L-V, Victor 59, Lone Tree 22
   Midland, Wyoming 42, Janesville 7
   Sidney 50, Lenox 12
   St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 17
   Tripoli 28, Riceville 18

--NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
  -Class A First Round
   Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21
   Kearney 45, Norfolk 0
   Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19
   Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6
   Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21
   Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17
   Omaha North 47, Fremont 7
   Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39

  -Class B First Round
   Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7
   Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
   Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41
   Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0
   McCook 34, Waverly 23
   Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0
   Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27
   York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24

  -Class C1 First Round
   Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6
   Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3
   Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22
   Fairbury 26, Pierce 21
   Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7
   Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28
   Wayne 30, Chadron 28
   West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14
   
  -Class C2 First Round
   Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0
   Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0
   Centennial 28, Logan View 13
   Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
   Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick's  0
   Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7
   Valentine 19, Sutton 16
   Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0

  -Six-Man Playoff Quarterfinal
   Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6
   Harvard 52, Deshler 46
   Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20
   Riverside 79, Hyannis 0

