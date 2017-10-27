SportsFource Extra; Playoff Edition

--IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 1A First Round
Denver 28, South Hamilton, Jewell 6
Pella Christian 53, Sigourney-Keota 21
Pleasantville 32, West Branch 13
Regina, Iowa City 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 21, 2OT
Van Meter 24, Belmond-Klemme 6
West Lyon, Inwood 35, IKM-Manning 0
Western Christian, Hull 28, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 18
Wilton 28, Bellevue 14
Class 2A First Round
Boyden-Hull-RV 37, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 14
Cascade,Western Dubuque 49, West Liberty 21
Mount Vernon 42, Centerville 10
New Hampton 21, Dike-New Hartford 14
South Central Calhoun 37, Sioux Center 7
Union Community, LaPorte City 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Waukon 46, Clear Lake 16
Williamsburg 18, PCM, Monroe 17
Class 3A First Round
Assumption, Davenport 45, Washington 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 43, Oskaloosa 10
Dallas Center-Grimes 41, Carlisle 22
Harlan 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 7
Pella 27, Webster City 7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47, Glenwood 24
Solon 34, Decorah 2
West Delaware, Manchester 20, Waverly-Shell Rock 13
Class 4A First Round
Ankeny Centennial 31, Waukee 21
Bettendorf 28, Pleasant Valley 14
Cedar Falls 28, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 45, Urbandale 3
Iowa City West 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Johnston 14, Southeast Polk 7
Lewis Central 21, Valley, West Des Moines 14, OT
North Scott, Eldridge 50, Davenport, Central 0
Class A First Round
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 34, Southwest Valley 14
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 0
Hudson 35, Pekin 0
Lynnville-Sully 28, New London 0
Saint Ansgar 33, East Buchanan, Winthrop 17
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 27, Westwood, Sloan 0
West Hancock, Britt 26, Bishop Garrigan 12
West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 6
Eight Player First Round
Audubon 45, Newell-Fonda 33
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Moravia 0
Fremont Mills, Tabor 63, Stanton 0
H-L-V, Victor 59, Lone Tree 22
Midland, Wyoming 42, Janesville 7
Sidney 50, Lenox 12
St. Mary's, Remsen 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 17
Tripoli 28, Riceville 18
--NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
-Class A First Round
Bellevue West 41, Lincoln Southwest 21
Kearney 45, Norfolk 0
Millard South 21, Lincoln High 19
Millard West 20, Papillion-LaVista South 6
Omaha Burke 43, Millard North 21
Omaha Creighton Prep 20, Grand Island 17
Omaha North 47, Fremont 7
Omaha Westside 43, Lincoln Pius X 39
-Class B First Round
Elkhorn 35, Beatrice 7
Elkhorn South 42, Omaha Gross Catholic 7
Grand Island Northwest 48, Columbus 41
Gretna 45, Plattsmouth 0
McCook 34, Waverly 23
Omaha Skutt Catholic 23, Aurora 0
Scottsbluff 49, Blair 27
York 37, Omaha Roncalli 24
-Class C1 First Round
Aquinas 42, Gothenburg 6
Boone Central/Newman Grove 40, Auburn 3
Boys Town 30, Lincoln Christian 22
Fairbury 26, Pierce 21
Norfolk Catholic 20, Bishop Neumann 7
Wahoo 42, Kearney Catholic 28
Wayne 30, Chadron 28
West Point-Beemer 35, Columbus Lakeview 14
-Class C2 First Round
Arcadia-Loup City 28, Hershey 0
Battle Creek 20, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Centennial 28, Logan View 13
Central City 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26
Lincoln Lutheran 35, North Platte St. Patrick's 0
Ponca 44, Doniphan-Trumbull 7
Valentine 19, Sutton 16
Yutan 25, Oakland-Craig 0
-Six-Man Playoff Quarterfinal
Cody-Kilgore 50, Walthill 6
Harvard 52, Deshler 46
Hay Springs 26, Spalding Academy 20
Riverside 79, Hyannis 0