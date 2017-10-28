More clouds overnight, chance for Sunday shower

Saturday started on a very chilly note with temperatures dipping into the teens in some of our cities.



Plenty of sunshine allowed us to recover pretty nicely though as we jumped to near 50 degrees.



This is still below our average for this time of year but definitely an improvement over Friday with much diminished winds.



Clouds will be on the increase overnight which will keep us from falling as far tonight; we'll be in the upper 20s for lows.



Despite persistent cloud cover and a chance of a shower in our northern counties we'll make it to the mid 50s for highs.



Winds will be switching to the northwest late in the day and picking up as a cold front moves through.



This will leave us with a windy and cooler day Monday.



Halloween will be cold but dry with highs in the low 40s.



Another small chance of a shower will be with us Wednesday with breezy conditions.



Temperatures return to the 50s by the end of the week and we'll be staying dry to close the week.