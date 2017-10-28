Tropical Storm Philippe forms, impacts south Florida - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tropical Storm Philippe forms, impacts south Florida

Tropical Storm Philippe just became a named storm on Saturday but problems have already started in southern Florida.

Numerous tornado warnings were issued and power was knocked in parts of West Palm Beach Saturday night.

The center of Philippe was located southwest of Key West during the evening hours with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

It will strengthen as it moves northward Sunday.

The storm may combine with a low pressure to the north and become a nor'easter system.

High winds and rain look likely for eastern New York into New England late Sunday and Monday.

