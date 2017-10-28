Trump Jr. visits Rep. King pheasant hunt amid Russian investigation developments

"Guy's a great shot, he knows what he's doing," said Rep. Louie Gohmert (R) Texas.

The first son of the White House waded through the tall grass of Akron, Iowa with rifle in-hand for Congressman Steve King's annual Pheasant Hunt.

"Of all the presidential candidates that have hunted here, I'd put Don Jr. up against any of them," said Rep. Steve King (R) Iowa.

Although Donald Trump Jr.'s aim was true, there was a sense of unsettlement in the brisk October air on Saturday morning.

FBI special counsel, Robert Mueller, announced criminal charges are coming in the Russian election interference investigation.

The Trump Administration could get caught in the cross hairs.

"We didn't even bring that up because we're not concerned either," said King. "It's a ridiculous proposal."

Trump Jr. and other members of the President's campaign met with a Russian lawyer and lobbyist back in June to discuss information allegedly damaging to Hillary Clinton's presidential bid.

Newly released information revealed Clinton's campaign team hired a research firm to gather harmful intelligence against the Trump campaign.

"It appears that that was nothing more than a set-up, something that they could use like the dossier to try to get warrants to go after the Trump campaign," said Gohmert. "The more we get into it, the more it just stinks to high heaven."

King says the house judiciary committee passed a resolution calling for a special investigation into the Clintons and other parties who, he claims, covered up past Russian illegal affairs.

"Now, we have to put the names in there of some of the investigators, that might be, and would be the subjects of having a look at their activities," said King. "Mueller would be among that list."

King included former FBI Director James Comey among the list of investigation subjects.

Mueller will announce the first indictment in the Russian election interference investigation on Monday.

Trump Jr. stayed overnight in Akron at the Hole 'n the Wall Lodge.