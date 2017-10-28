Spooky fun at Sioux City Railroad Museum's Halloween at the Roundhouse

The Sioux City Railroad Museum is hosting its annual "Halloween at the Roundhouse" this weekend.

Kids, friends, even parents can enjoy the spooky festivities at the rail yard in a number of different events.

There's a scream contest, costume contest, and zombie walk, along with a scary haunted rail car.

Kids too young for the frightening attraction could sit back on a haystack ride or hop in the train that chugged from one side of the museum to the other.

"I think myself and the rest of the staff that we have and the volunteers are just really proud to be able to present what we have out here to the public and make it fun," said Sioux City Railroad Museum Executive Director Matt Merk.

The museum is accepting a free will donation as admission.

The Halloween fun on the tracks ends Sunday at 4 p.m.