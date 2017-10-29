Musketeers fall in shootout

The Musketeers fell to Tri-City in a shootout on Saturday, 3-2.

Mike Koster assisted on two goals, Jake Barczewski notched 37 saves and Tri-City beat the Musketeers in a shootout on Saturday, 3-2.

Tri-City's Brian Hawkinson netted the only goal of the first period, a redirection off the stick of Koster, to give the Storm the 1-0 lead. Michael Maloney also assisted on Hawkinson's goal.

Musketeer winger Sampo Ranta tied it with a power-play goal late in the second period. Sioux City (2-4-1) was 1-for-5 on the power play.

Tri-City (6-1) was also 1-for-5 on the power play. The Storm converted on a power play goal early in the third period from Filip Forsmark to regain the lead. Koster and former Musketeer Connor McMenamin assisted on the goal.

Ranta scored his second goal of the game mid-way through the final period to tie it up at two. Sioux City out-shot Tri-City, 39-21.

But, after a scoreless overtime, the only goal of the shootout was the Storm's last attempt, off the stick of Adam Goodsir, as Tri-City took the 3-2 win.

The Musketeers are back in action Friday at 7:05 p.m., hosting Waterloo.