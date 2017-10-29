Two Sioux City residents arrested after early morning shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Two Sioux City residents arrested after early morning shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

At 5:01 am Sunday morning, Sioux City Police Officers responded to several 911 calls that were reporting gunshots in the 2600 block of McFaul Ave.

Upon arrival, the scene evidence led the Officers to the residence of 2610 Virginia St.

Officers made contact with the residents of the home, as bullet casings were found in the yard.

Officials say they believe gunshots were exchanged between parties at this location and with suspects across the alley to rear of this residence. 

No injuries were reported. 

Officials say that during the search, a handgun and illegal drugs were located. 

Two people were arrested and charged related to items found during the search.

Twyla Finley of Sioux City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a driving charge, and also charged with Keeping a Disorderly House.

Henry Booth of Sioux City was charged with Possession with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Keeping a Disorderly House.

The investigation into the details of the shooting is ongoing.  

Anyone with information in this case can call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440

