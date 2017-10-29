Missing Siouxland man found dead in Kansas

Jake Roos, from Ashton, Iowa, was reported missing Friday.

He was last heard from at 1 A.M. on Friday.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Roos died in a one vehicle accident a little before 2 A.M.

The report says he was driving on U-36 four miles east of Phillipsburg.

His vehicle crossed the center line, entered the ditch, struck a guard rail and came to rest in the bottom of a creek.

According to the missing person report, Roos was traveling from Iowa to Stockton, Kansas to pick up a load of cattle.

Roos was not wearing a seat belt.