Lee has career game as Huskers edge Purdue

Nebraska had just four field goals on the board, after three quarters on Saturday. But the Huskers came alive in the fourth quarter to score a last-second win at Purdue.

Husker QB Tanner Lee threw two touchdowns in the final stanza, and he fired the go-ahead score to Stanley Morgan with 14 seconds left, completing a 70-yard, game-winning drive.



Lee had his best game as a Husker, with a career-high 431 yards.

"All season long, we've had tough games, I don't think there's every been any quit," said Lee. "I think what you saw tonight was the way we've been attacking every game. Win or lose, we fight. We've been coached up well in that situation."

"This team's had it in them all the time," said head coach Mike Riley. "It hasn't come out like it did tonight."

Nebraska, now 4-4, hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.