Iowa controls Minnesota in rivalry win

For the third-straight season, the Floyd of Rosedale came back to Iowa City. Iowa dispatched of Minnesota on Saturday, 17-10, to keep the pig.



It was the third game the Hawkeyes have played this season that ended 17-10, but the first one they've won.

Iowa's only two touchdowns came in the opening possessions of each half - one rushing score, and one passing touchdown.



But the defense had things on lock-down in the meantime, forcing Minnesota to punt the ball nine times, and turn it over on downs twice.



It was a good team win, especially in a rivalry game.

"I feel like we played real good as a defense," said sophomore defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore. "We came together, came as a whole, so that's what we did. Held it down."

"That's big time," said senior running back Akrum Wadley. "We're two-for-two in trophy games, and that was one of the goals - to keep all the trophies in Kinnick, in our facility. So far, we're doing good with that."

"Being a trophy game, every win's special, but it's a little bit more special to play for a trophy like this, and especially against a great team like them."

Iowa takes a 5-3 record into next Saturday's 2:30 p.m. matchup with Ohio State.