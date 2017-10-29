Iowa State defense rises to the occasion; Cyclones ascend to No. 14

On Saturday, Iowa State's offense only scored 14 points. But the Cyclone defense showed up in a big way, as ISU downed No. 4 TCU 14-7, and notched their second win over a top-five team this season.

The Iowa State defense forced TCU to convert on just 4-of-14 third down attempts. They also won the turnover battle 3-1. Two of those turnovers came inside the five-yard line.

"The red zone stop, down on the goal line is the difference," said head coach Matt Campbell. "We come to the huddle and just said listen, just keep playing. I think that's the mantra of this team, just keep playing, keep your poise. The way our football team continues to play in terms of confidence and getting better, they really believe in each other."

"We knew that we were going to have to go out again and get a stop," said defensive end J.D. Waggoner. "The game, we were going to get it on defense. That was our mindset going in. When Marcel got that pick at the end, it was awesome."

"It most definitely is the attitude," said linebacker Marcel Spears. "It's just knowing the only people that's really with us is us and we got to trust each other and always believe that we can do something. It's something I'm going to remember the rest of my life."

"We expected to win so it's no surprise to me or anyone else in our locker room," said wide receiver Allen Lazard. "Obviously when you win a big game like that it's a little more satisfying and it means a little bit more to you."

Coach Campbell says the win proves that attitude, effort and discipline still matter. Iowa State goes to West Virginia next week.

With the win, Iowa State jumps 11 spots in this week's AP poll, to No. 14. They're the highest ranked two-loss team in the country.



It's the Cyclones' highest ranking since 2002. TCU dropped from No. 4 to No. 10.



ISU visits West Virginia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Mountaineers are receiving votes.