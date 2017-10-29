84-year-old Siouxland man dies in early morning house fire

Sunday morning at 2:24 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire that occurred at 1416 15th Street in Rock Valley, IA.

Officials say upon arriving at the address, responders discovered a portion of the house was fully engulfed by fire and were told there was someone still inside.

Firefighters gained entry to the residence, extinguished the fire and discovered a deceased male inside.

The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says, Luis Leuvanos, age 84, of Rock Valley was identified as the deceased male in the residence.

The Rock Valley Fire Department was assisted by the Hull Fire Department, Rock Valley Ambulance, Rock Valley Police Department and the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Rock Valley Fire Chief and the Iowa State Fire Marshal.