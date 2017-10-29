Norfolk apartment fire completely destroys complex

Numerous Norfolk residents are homeless after a fire at an apartment complex.

Norfolk Fire officials were called out to Benjamin Apartments at the corner of Benjamin Avenue and 8th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

A third-floor unit had caught fire, and flames were spreading quickly.

Mutual aid was called in from Hadar and Battle Creek, but the apartment was completely destroyed, as were some neighboring units.

Norfolk fire officials say it appears everyone got out safely.

Residents told KTIV's sister station, News Channel Nebraska, that the fire appeared to start on the outside of the complex.