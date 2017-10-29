Sioux City Elks Lodge hosts fundraiser for Hurricane Harvey victims

Nearly half a million people were affected by Hurricane Harvey near the Texas coast and many are still in need of help.

Today, some Siouxlanders are pitching in to help some of those left stranded by the storm.

Sioux City Elks Lodge #112 held a rummage and bake sale for victims of Hurricane Harvey's devastation.

But the fundraiser is for a specific town that has a unique connection to the lodge members.

Beaumont, TX shares its name with one of the lodge's longest-tenured members, Terry Beaumont.

The Texas town has eleven families whose homes were destroyed in the storm, so the lodge is lending a hand.

"I have friends whose parents used to live in Beaumont, so it wasn't like I wasn't familiar with it," said Terry Beaumont, a 54-year Sioux City Elks Lodge member. "It's really great to help people in any way you can and that's what we're doing."

Proceeds from today's sale will be sent to Beaumont to help those eleven families get back on their feet.

The lodge plans to hold a follow-up, karaoke night fundraiser in January to raise even more money for the families.

"I was in the flood in Rapids City, South Dakota and I understand the devastation that water can do and that's without the wind," said Patricia Hoelker, Sioux City Elks Lodge chaplain. "I have a feeling for what they're going through a little it and that's what the elks do, elks share and elks care so we're helping whatever elks need us."

Leftover items from today's rummage and bake sale will go to the Micah Project in Sioux City, an organization that helps veterans.