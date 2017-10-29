Sioux City's Halloween spooky spectacle

If you're trick-or-treating in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City tonight, you can expect some Halloween madness at one house.

Sherri Boone's yard is filled with tons of scares from ghosts, skeletons, spiders and more.

She begins placing the decorations in her yard on October 1st in order to be ready for Halloween night.

Sherri's monsters and pumpkins may shine the brightest, but they weren't the first.

The spooky spectacle is a Boone family tradition started that scales back generations.

"It started with my grandmother and I can remember going there as a little girl and I have several items here that are hers that were actually handed down to me from my aunt and my aunt used to just really go all out," said Sherri Boone of Sioux City. "She says, 'come on over, I have something for you.' Well, about three pick-ups later I have taken over the tradition."

Boone says she had close to 400 kids show up for sweets and scares last year.

Her decorations are mostly whimsical so small children can enjoy them without getting scared.