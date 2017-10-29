Gusty winds return for start of the work week - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gusty winds return for start of the work week

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
(KTIV) -

Clouds and some showers returned to Siouxland to close out the weekend.

Rainfall amounts were light but it was enough to keep things a little dreary for our Sunday.

The clouds will gradually clear overnight and winds will calm down before getting strong again for our Monday.

We'll see gusts up to 40 mph and temperatures will stall in the mid 40s.

It will be calmer for Halloween with plenty of sunshine but it will be on the cold side with highs near 40 degrees.

The kids will want a warm costume or the jacket while trick or treating!

We warm back up near average Wednesday but it will be breezy again with a slight chance of showers.

The back half of the week looks dry and that holds into the weekend with temperatures cooling some Friday before beginning a warming trend Saturday into Sunday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.