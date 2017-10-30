Manafort lawyer says 'no evidence' of collusion

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to...

The White House says the investigation into Russia meddling into the 2016 election did not come up Monday in a meeting between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.



White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe was not discussed during the long-scheduled lunch meeting at the White House.



Vice President Mike Pence joined the pair in the president's private dining room off the Oval Office hours after Mueller released indictments against two former Trump campaign aides.



Trump has mused in the past about firing Mueller and Sessions has recused himself from the Russia probe because of his campaign advocacy for Trump.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday there is "no intention or plan to make any changes in regards to special counsel."

Previous:

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates have pleaded not guilty following their arrest on charges related to conspiracy against the United States and other felonies. The charges are the first from the special counsel investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.



Manafort and Gates appeared before a federal judge Monday in Washington. They are charged with a combined 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.



Read the indictment here: https://www.justice.gov/file/1007271/download

Previous:

House Speaker Paul Ryan isn't commenting on the indictments of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman and an associate.

Ryan said in a radio interview on WTAQ in his home state of Wisconsin that he doesn't have anything to say on that, other than "nothing's going to derail what we're doing in Congress because we're working on solving people's problems."

Ryan was discussing the Republican effort to overhaul the tax code.

Paul Manafort and Rick Gates were indicted Monday on felony charges of conspiracy against the United States and other charges as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Several congressional committees are also investigating the interference.

Previous:

The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee says lawmakers must make clear to President Donald Trump that pardoning any of his associates in the Russia probe would be "unacceptable, and result in immediate, bipartisan action by Congress."

Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and an associate were indicted Monday as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election interference.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said Congress should pass legislation to protect Mueller's job. His panel is probing the interference.

Warner said former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos' guilty plea of lying to the FBI is "just the latest in a series of undisclosed contacts, misleading public statements, potentially compromising information, and highly questionable actions from the time of the Trump campaign."

Previous:

A former campaign aide to President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents working for special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.



George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to one count of lying to FBI agents about the nature of his interactions with "foreign nationals" who he thought had close connections to senior Russian government officials. The plea was unsealed Monday.



Papadopoulos is the first person to face criminal charges that cite interactions between Trump campaign associates and Russian intermediaries during the 2016 presidential campaign.



Papadopoulos was a member of the campaign's foreign policy team. But Trump aides have said he played a limited role in the campaign and no access to Trump.

Previous:



President Donald Trump says alleged misdeeds by his former campaign chairman were "years ago" and insists there was "NO COLLUSION" between his 2016 campaign and Russia.



Former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy Rick Gates were indicted Friday on money laundering and conspiracy charges. The indictment says money laundering occurred through "at least 2016."



Trump reacted on Twitter Monday. He says "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus?????"



He then added: "Also, there is NO COLLUSION!"



The indictments are the first arising from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's sprawling investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump's 2016 election effort.

Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign. But why aren't Crooked Hillary & the Dems the focus????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

....Also, there is NO COLLUSION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2017

Previous:



Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate, Rick Gates, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy against the United States and other felony charges.



The indictments unsealed Monday in Washington contain 12 counts, including conspiracy to launder money, failing to register as a foreign agent, false statements, and multiple counts of failing to file reports for foreign bank accounts.



Manafort, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Gates, of Richmond, Virginia, both turned themselves in to the FBI on Monday.



Read the full indictment here.

Previous:

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, surrendered to federal authorities Monday. That's according to people familiar with the matter.



The charges are the first in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Details on the charges have not been released.



Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities in Washington. They are expected in court later Monday to face charges brought by Mueller's team. That's according to one person familiar with the investigation. A second person said that Gates had worked out an arrangement to turn himself in on Monday.



The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss publicly an ongoing federal probe.



KTIV will continue to follow updates and have a full report on News 4 at Noon.

Previous:

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.



Administration officials did not comment on the report Monday.



Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.

Previous:

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.



Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.



Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Previous:

Watch Live: Announcement in Robert Mueller’s Russia probe

Watch a NBC News special report on what is expected that special counsel Robert Mueller will announce the first indictment in the investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.



A senior U.S. official tells NBC News that Paul Manafort and Rick Gates have been told to surrender to law enforcement Monday.



The Associated Press is also reporting the New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.



Those are the first charges in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. The Times on Monday cited an anonymous person involved in the case.



Mueller was appointed as special counsel in May to lead the Justice Department's investigation into whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.



KTIV will continue to follow updates.