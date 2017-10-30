Manafort, Gates indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 charges, enters not guilty plea

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is shrugging off developments in the Russia probe as speculation.

The White House is declining comment on a New York Times report that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, have been told to surrender to authorities.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy chair Rick Gates surrendered to federal authorities Monday to face criminal charges in the special counsel's Russian election probe.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the 12 charges which include conspiracy against the United States and money laundering. They are also accused of hiding tens of millions of dollars made while working as unregistered agents for the Ukrainian government between 2006 and 2016. They have been released on bail.

If convicted, Manafort and Gates could face serious prison time. Money laundering alone brings up to 20 years in prison.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who's investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, also revealed Monday a Trump campaign advisor, George Papadopolous, pleaded guilty earlier this month to lying to the FBI.

The White House distanced itself from Papadopolous in a briefing Monday where White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, "He was a member of a volunteer advisory council that literally met one time."

The president responded to the indictments on Twitter, saying: "Sorry, but this is years ago, before Paul Manafort was part of the Trump campaign," and adding "Also, there is NO COLLUSION!"

The indictment makes no mention of President Trump or Russian meddling in the election.

Previous:

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing.

Experts believe this may be just the beginning.

"Usually prosecutors start with the low lying, low hanging fruit, and they then can become useful going up that chain," says legal analyst Jonathan Turley.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner have also been under scrutiny.

