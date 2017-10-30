Siouxland Paramedics to continue ambulance transport for patients with non-emergency needs

Siouxland Paramedics announced its partnership with the city of Sioux City will be finished at the end of the calendar year -- but Monday they announced they'll continue service.

Siouxland Paramedics says it will continue to provide ambulance transportation for patients with medical needs who need transportation from hospital to hospital or other care facilities.



“We will provide timely and quality service to all local healthcare facilities,” says Bob Welte, Director of Siouxland Paramedics, ‘we have experienced staff to provide the highest level of medical transportation and the capability to transport patients to facilities in other cities in the region as well.”

They say the service will continue after December 31 when 9-1-1 response is terminate

The team will keep paramedics and EMT staff, along with three ambulances at 1110 Dace Avenue. Non-emergency transport service is 712-258-1313.

The Siouxland Paramedics Tactical Response Team will remain available to Law Enforcement Agencies throughout Siouxland.