Blustery Monday in store, Halloween looks even colder

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
A cold front brought the cloud cover and rain showers back to Siouxland as we closed out the weekend but as high pressure builds in, we'll start the workweek off more pleasant. The sunshine will return today mixed with some clouds, but the winds will become blustery behind the boundary. Gusts will be climbing toward 40 mph with isolated higher readings possible. Temperatures will be much colder today as well with highs only rebounding into the mid 40s. The cooling trend continues tonight with lows tumbling back toward the 20° mark. Halloween is looking even chillier with lower 40s expected so make sure you layer up for Trick-Or-Treating but we will see lots of sunshine.

A warm front then pushes in as we kick-start November and this will bring us back up into the 50s with just a slight chance for a few isolated showers. The trailing cold front surges in Thursday cooling us down yet again with highs in the 40s and 50s. Our next shot at showers arrives Friday as a disturbance sinks down from the north but chances are looking fairly minimal at the moment. The weather story switches from cooler temps to the warmth as a nice rebound occurs for the weekend. SW winds begin pumping and that will allow for us to climb into the 60s by Sunday afternoon. Dry conditions look to prevail through the weekend under partly cloudy skies.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

