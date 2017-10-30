Southern Hills Mall to host Mall-O-Ween event

Their engine was crippled, their mast was damaged, and then things went downhill from there

Sharks and lost hope: 2 women rescued after 5 months at sea

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis says the threat of nuclear missile attack by North Korea is accelerating _ and he's accusing the North of illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear programs, and pledging to repel any strike.

Pentagon chief says North Korea engages in 'outlaw' behavior

Baptizing popstar Justin Bieber and NBA star Kevin Durant is as meaningful to Pastor Carl Lentz as the time he convinced a homeless veteran to leave a street corner and come to his church service

You want the truth? Carl Lentz makes sure you can handle it

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted Monday on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial counts

Electricity is slowly being restored in the Northeast, where a storm packing hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain swept through

Utilities warn that power could be out for days in Northeast

President Donald Trump dressed up as himself, complete with his trademark red tie, for his first Halloween in the White House.

Trump, first lady welcome ghosts, goblins on Halloween eve

A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid

Maine Medicaid expansion vote seen as Obamacare referendum

Police say one person is dead after a carjacking turned fatal near the University of Utah campus Monday night.

The Latest: Suspect in Utah shooting wanted in Colorado

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Confederate General Robert E. Lee was "an honorable man" and applying current thinking on social issues to figures in history is "very, very dangerous.".

Trump chief of staff Kelly decries removal of monuments

Trick or Treat? Yiannopoulos plans Halloween night speech at California State University, Fullerton, and police gird for possible violence.

Yiannopoulos on California campus, police gird for violence

Computer simulation says Neanderthals doomed by slow trickle of immigration from Africa.

Slow flow of human immigration may have doomed Neanderthals

A severe storm that pounded the Northeast has left utility crews scrambling to restore power and forced communities to postpone Halloween festivities due to damage.

A pillar of former President Barack Obama's health care law faces a test in Maine, where voters will decide whether to expand Medicaid.

Maine Medicaid expansion vote seen as 'Obamacare' referendum

Two Hawaii women who say they were lost at sea never activated their emergency beacon, the U.S. Coast Guard said, adding to a growing list of inconsistences that cast doubt on this harrowing tale of survival.

Woman in harrowing sea survival had beacon but didn't use it

Two military agents are testifying that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl helped them understand insurgents better and provided a "gold mine" of information after he was returned in a prisoner swap.

The Latest: Bergdahl was 'gold mine' of information

Police say one person is dead after shooting near the University of Utah campus at Red Butte Canyon on Monday.

Utah university manhunt after student killed in carjacking

Power is slowly being restored to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England, one day after a powerful storm downed numerous trees and power lines and flooded roads.

The Latest: Storm takes a toll on New Hampshire trails

On Tuesday children across the area will be celebrating Halloween.

And Sioux City Police are offering a safe place to trick-or-treat.

Southern Hills Mall will present their annual Mall-O-Ween trick or treat night tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m.

There kids can enjoy the celebration and have candy with a cop, all inside a safe climate-controlled environment.

