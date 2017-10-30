Southern Hills Mall to host Mall-O-Ween event - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Southern Hills Mall to host Mall-O-Ween event

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

On Tuesday children across the area will be celebrating Halloween.

And Sioux City Police are offering a safe place to trick-or-treat. 

Southern Hills Mall will present their annual Mall-O-Ween trick or treat night tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m.

There kids can enjoy the celebration and have candy with a cop, all inside a safe climate-controlled environment. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.