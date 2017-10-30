Theft complaint against former Westfield, IA city clerk dropped

Charges against the former city clerk of Westfield, Iowa who is alleged to have stolen funds from the city, have been dropped.

Today prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss a complaint of 2nd degree theft against Angela Sorensen. The state filed the motion 'without prejudice' in order to permit additional time for investigation, this according to the motion.

She was arrested back on October 11 in Le Mars.

Plymouth County Sheriff's Department say they were told by the mayor a fundraising account for the Public Park and T-Ball complex was missing funds.

In all, investigators say nearly $9,000 was taken.

Following an investigation by the sheriff's office a arrest warrant for Sorensen was issued.

