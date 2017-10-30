Morningside & Northwestern stay in NAIA football coaches poll

Morningside and Northwestern are in the new NAIA football poll.

Morningside College is ranked fourth in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs, also ranked fourth in last week’s poll, improved their record to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC with a 36-15 victory against Midland University last Saturday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of a seventh consecutive GPAC championship with a victory against No. 24 Doane University this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.

Northwestern College moved up a spot to No. 13. The Red Raiders (8-1, 6-1) are off this week, before finishing the regular season at Hastings on November 11.

**********



2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 8 (October 30, 2017)

RANK LAST TIME^ SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES) 2017 RECORD TOTAL POINTS

1 1 Saint Francis (Ind.) (15) 9-0 340

2 2 Baker (Kan.) 9-0 327

3 3 Reinhardt (Ga.) 7-0 312

4 4 Morningside (Iowa) 9-0 303

5 5 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-0 287

6 6 Grand View (Iowa) 8-1 272

7 7 Southern Oregon 8-0 266

8 8 Langston (Okla.) 8-0 241

9 9 Georgetown (Ky.) 7-0 237

10 10 Saint Xavier (Ill.) 7-1 227

11 12 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-1 213

12 13 Southeastern (Fla.) 6-1 191

13 14 Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 183

14 15 Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-1 169

15 16 Concordia (Mich.) 8-1 159

16 17 SAGU (Texas) 7-1 139

17 11 Montana Tech 6-2 132

18 18 Sterling (Kan.) 7-2 122

19 19 Tabor (Kan.) 6-2 108

20 21 Marian (Ind.) 5-3 84

21 20 Campbellsville (Ky.) 6-1 73

22 22 Cumberland (Tenn.) 6-3 57

23 23 Arizona Christian 6-3 50

24 24 Doane (Neb.) 5-3 34

25 RV Evangel (Mo.) 6-3 13

Dropped from the Top 25: Dakota State (S.D.) (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 11; Concordia (Neb.) 8; Dakota State (S.D.) 6; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6; Faulkner (Ala.) 5; Bluefield (Va.) 3; Peru State (Neb.) 3.