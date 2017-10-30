Morningside & Northwestern stay in NAIA football coaches poll - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Morningside & Northwestern stay in NAIA football coaches poll

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Morningside College is ranked fourth in the nation in the NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

The Mustangs, also ranked fourth in last week’s poll, improved their record to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC with a 36-15 victory against Midland University last Saturday in Sioux City.

The Mustangs can clinch at least a share of a seventh consecutive GPAC championship with a victory against No. 24 Doane University this Saturday at 1 p.m. in Crete, Nebraska.

Northwestern College moved up a spot to No. 13. The Red Raiders (8-1, 6-1) are off this week, before finishing the regular season at Hastings on November 11.

2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 8 (October 30, 2017)
RANK     LAST TIME^     SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)     2017 RECORD     TOTAL POINTS
1     1     Saint Francis (Ind.) (15)     9-0     340
2     2     Baker (Kan.)     9-0     327
3     3     Reinhardt (Ga.)     7-0     312
4     4     Morningside (Iowa)     9-0     303
5     5     Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)     8-0     287
6     6     Grand View (Iowa)     8-1     272
7     7     Southern Oregon     8-0     266
8     8     Langston (Okla.)     8-0     241
9     9     Georgetown (Ky.)     7-0     237
10     10     Saint Xavier (Ill.)     7-1     227
11     12     Benedictine (Kan.)     8-1     213
12     13     Southeastern (Fla.)     6-1     191
13     14     Northwestern (Iowa)     8-1     183
14     15     Dickinson State (N.D.)     8-1     169
15     16     Concordia (Mich.)     8-1     159
16     17     SAGU (Texas)     7-1     139
17     11     Montana Tech     6-2     132
18     18     Sterling (Kan.)     7-2     122
19     19     Tabor (Kan.)     6-2     108
20     21     Marian (Ind.)     5-3     84
21     20     Campbellsville (Ky.)     6-1     73
22     22     Cumberland (Tenn.)     6-3     57
23     23     Arizona Christian     6-3     50
24     24     Doane (Neb.)     5-3     34
25     RV     Evangel (Mo.)     6-3     13

Dropped from the Top 25: Dakota State (S.D.) (No. 25)

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas Wesleyan 11; Concordia (Neb.) 8; Dakota State (S.D.) 6; Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 6; Faulkner (Ala.) 5; Bluefield (Va.) 3; Peru State (Neb.) 3.

