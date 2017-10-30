A chilly Halloween coming our way

It's a cold start to the workweek as afternoon temperatures were in the 30s with a strong northwest wind and even some flurries blowing through the area.

We should clear out some later tonight and the wind is going to come down tonight meaning Halloween will not be as windy.

However, Halloween is not going to be warm by any mean.

Under partly cloudy skies, highs will only reach the low 40s on Tuesday and during trick-or-treating time temperatures will only be in the 30s with a wind at about 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We'll warm up better on Wednesday but we'll still see a lot of clouds, a decent amount of wind, and a slight chance of a shower mainly in northern Siouxland with highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday may turn a bit bright for us with highs in the low 50s.

More clouds move in again Friday with another chance of isolated showers and again, northern Siouxland will stand the better chance of seeing those.

We'll warm up some into the weekend and may even reach 60 degrees by Sunday before we cool back down on Monday.