SportsFource Rewind; first round playoff edition

West Lyon stayed undefeated with a 35-0 win in round one of the playoffs on Friday.

The first round of the high school football playoffs is in the books. We had record-breakers and game-breakers, as only the best teams are still playing. Let's take a look back at the week's top plays on the SportsFource Rewind.

The Nebraska playoff record of eight touchdowns in a game was tied twice on Thursday. In the afternoon, Creighton's Derek Wortman scored eight times in a 72-nothing victory, as the Bulldogs stayed unbeaten. On Thursday night, Bloomfield's Quinten Moles said 'eight is enough' with eight TD's in a 76-6 win. Moles ran for 352 yards as the Bees advance to round two.

Also Thursday, Dakota Valley stayed perfect. fullback Chase Hammerstrom gets the TD as the Panthers win by the 'mercy rule', 58-0 over Pine Ridge.

On Friday, Sgt. Bluff-Luton gutted Glenwood. Britton Delperdang had 179 yards as SBL moves to 10-0, 47-25.

Western Christian knocked off 9th-ranked AHSTW on the road. On 4th down, Caleb Harmsen heaves it up and finds Justin Bleeker alone in the end zone as the Wolfpack advances 28-18.

Northwest Iowa's three number-1 teams advanced. BHRV quarterback J.T. Van't Hul uses a litle zigzag to put six on the board as the Nighthawks control Kuemper, 37-14.

West Lyon is still unbeaten. Jaden Snyder checks down to Dylan Snyders who shows great patience and completes a 35-yard catch and carry. Wildcats move on, 35-0.

West Sioux scored 63 points on Sioux Central. Hunter Dekkers connects with Chase Koopmans, who gets into the end zone. The falcons fly away, 63-6.