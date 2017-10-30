Northeast storm causes damage in Massachusetts

Falling trees from a severe storm early Monday wrecked homes in Massachusetts.

The first home is in Methuen.

Hurricane force wind gusts and rain swept through the northeast on Monday knocking out power for more than one million and forcing hundreds of schools to close.

Falling trees knocked down power lines across the region, and some utility companies warned customers that power could be out for a few days.

There were numerous reports of trees on homes.

Lisa Gomez's family's home was destroyed by a downed tree.

S/ Lisa Gomez/ Home Damaged :06

"Family home I grew up in. It belonged to my dad. I kept this house because it means a lot to me."

S/ Phil Cole/ Tenant :06

"You open the door to my bedroom and there's no bedroom, there's no floor, there's not anything. Just a closet.

Meanwhile in Mansfield, a tree hit right in the center of a home causing a gaping hole that invited rain water in.