Historic building in Cherokee torn down

The CE White Building has been a predominant part of the landscape of downtown Cherokee since 1890.

Monday, the building was torn down after being vacant for the past 5 years.

"The front of the building was splitting apart from the rest of the facade and, it posed a danger to the community and the surrounding businesses. So, the city has condemned the building and is undertaking an approximately $75,000 project to tear it down. Unfortunately, it could not be saved," says Sam Kooiker Cherokee City Administrator.

The stories of the CE White building will continue to live on even though the building won't be able to be seen by residents any longer.

The stories the building holds will last as long as it has been standing.

It was even the site of a murder in 1901.

"There was a young woman who was murdered on the stairway going up to her apartment and, she was a, as the story goes, she was a beautiful, well respected young woman and her boyfriend shot her several times going up the stairway and she died about a week later from the wounds," says Linda Burkhart, Director of the Sanford Museum.

Over the years, the building has been home to several businesses.

But it first began as a general store.

After nearly 13 decades, the building is something many people in Cherokee are sad to see go.

"I think that we all hate to see part of history being torn down, that you never get back. On the other hand, the building itself was just being, just coming down in pieces, you have to do something at that point," says Cherokee Resident Patty Greenwood.

A piece of the CE White building will live on at the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee.

A piece of the building will now be a piece of the Museum.