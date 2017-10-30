Tibetan monks create art, cultural interaction in Siouxland

Grain by grain a group of Tibetan monks are making art.



They are using sand from India that has been dyed with natural objects.



Every step in the creation of the sand mandala has meaning.



"The art has lots of messages to how we can work on our delusions, how we can get out of the suffering, how we can work toward our own salvation. So there are many deep meanings for each and every set of symbols." said Venerable Lobzang Yeshey.



The messages extend to the process before creation even begins.



The monks say the mandala represents a holy place for Buddhists.



"We can not build the Palace of a Deity in a normal place, in a place which is dirty with negative forces and negative energy." said Yeshey.



So the monks must perform a meditation and blessing first for the tools and sand.



One Buena Vista University professor says having the monks is immensely important not just for people to witness the creation of art.



"I think coming together, bringing somebody that has a visible difference in the way that they dress - they look different, they talk differently. By opening it up and having these encounters and engagements it increases our ability to try and understand each other." said Swasti Bhattacharyya, Buena Vista University Professor.



Bringing a different culture and belief system to Siouxland, one grain at a time.



The monks will be working on the mandala all week.



You can watch them work or ask your own questions from 8 AM to 5 PM.



They will be in the Art Gallery on the Buena Vista University campus.