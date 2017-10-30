Mental health board rejects Woodbury Co. resolution to dissolve agency

A month of work on mental health funding, for Woodbury County, came to a close on Monday.

It was back on October 3rd that Woodbury Co. supervisors voted to leave Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

The agency, which includes Woodbury, Plymouth, and Sioux counties, appropriates state and local funds to regional mental health providers.

Two weeks after voting to leave the agency, Woodbury Co. supervisors went a step further and voted to present a resolution dissolving the agency.

"This would be a negative thing for us to do," said Dan Kass, Plymouth Co. board of supervisors chairman.

Woodbury Co. supervisors Jeremy Taylor and Keith Radig were outvoted 2-1 to reject their proposal to dissolve Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services.

"If Woodbury County chose to take a different route then that would be the case at some point in the future, but this solution is not an option for Sioux and Plymouth," said Kass.

"We have the majority of the funds going from Woodbury County taxpayers into this and we don't believe that they're being served well by being a part of this region," said Jeremy Taylor, Woodbury Co. supervisor.

It's been long decided by Woodbury Co. supervisors that a clean break from mental health services agency is what's best for county taxpayers and local health care providers.

But before they depart, county representatives want to claim some of the region's properties and reserves that lie within Woodbury Co. borders.

That recommendation was shut down, too.

"We see that as problematic and indicative and symptomatic of what the bad relationship that we've had," said Taylor.

That includes Siouxland Mental Health's Friendship House.

The organization was designated $675,000 in April to relocate and renovate its health care center.

Now, the money is being reeled back in by the Sioux Rivers board until its membership is sorted out.

"Siouxland Mental Health and the Friendship House has been asked time and time again, 'come back to the table. We don't like the location. If you're going to advocate for the location, there may be retaliation,'" said Taylor. "To me, it's wrong."

But Plymouth and Sioux Co. representatives fear, once Woodbury Co. skips out, they'll be left to foot the six-figure bill alone.

"When one county leaves the region, it leaves behind all the assets that the region owns, including the assets that exist within the boundaries of their county," said Kass.

Woodbury Co. supervisors believe the best option for local mental health care, is to look out further east and join the Rolling Hills Community Services Region.

They'll have until June 30, 2018, when current health care services expire.

Woodbury Co. supervisors say they'll seek litigation against the Sioux Rivers board to retain its share of regional facilities and funds within the county.