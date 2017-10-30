Judge dismisses murder charge against Plymouth County, IA woman

A judge has signed a motion to dismiss charges against an Akron, Iowa woman, who's accused of fatally shooting her husband.

That's according to online court documents. Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond asked the judge to dismiss the charges to allow more time to investigate medical reports, and cell phone records.

33-year old Becky Hebert was charged with second degree murder in the death of her husband, 40-year old Jeremy Hebert. Jeremy Hebert died of shotgun wound to the chest and abdomen back on October 6th. The cause of his death has been ruled a homicide.