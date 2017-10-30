Judge dismisses theft charge against former Westfield, IA city c - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Judge dismisses theft charge against former Westfield, IA city clerk

Posted:
WESTFIELD, Iowa (KTIV) -

A judge has dismissed charges against the former city clerk of Westfield, Iowa, who allegedly stole funds from the city.

Prosecutors had filed a motion to dismiss a complaint of 2nd degree theft against Angela Sorensen. The dismissal was granted to allow more time for an investigation of the claims. The judge dismissed the charges "without prejudice", which means the charges can be filed again in the future.

Sorensen was arrested back on October 11th.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says Westfield's mayor told investigators that money from a fundraising account for the Public Park and T-Ball complex was missing.  In all, investigators say nearly $9,000 was taken.

Following an investigation by the sheriff's office a arrest warrant for Sorensen was issued. 

