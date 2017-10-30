UPDATE: Two USD football players charged in suspected sexual assault in Vermillion, SD

Police say two University of South Dakota football players burst into a bedroom and sexually assaulted a woman who was having consensual sex with another teammate.



Danny Rambo was charged Monday with felony rape and Dale Williamson with felony attempted rape.



All three teammates were suspended for last Saturday's game against Southern Illinois for unspecified violations of team rules.

Previous:

Vermillion, South Dakota, police have arrested two University of South Dakota football players following that incident back on October 22.

Police identify the suspects as 20-year-old Danny Rambo, Junior, and 21-year-old Dale Williamson, Junior.

Rambo, who's a junior defensive back from Donalsonville, Georgia, is charged with 2nd-degree rape. Williamson, who's a sophomore defensive back from Texarkana, Texas, is charged with attempted 2nd-degree rape.

Both were suspended from Saturday's game Southern Illinois for "violating team rules."

The pair turned themselves in to Vermillion Police, without incident, tonight.

University president James Abbott issued this statement: "This is a very troubling accusation, and University Police will assist the Vermillion investigation in any way possible. The university is committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all of our students."