SBL, Heelan & Sioux Center earn state volleyball trips - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

SBL, Heelan & Sioux Center earn state volleyball trips

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Sgt. Bluff-Luton will face Bishop Heelan at the state volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Sgt. Bluff-Luton will face Bishop Heelan at the state volleyball tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

--IOWA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
SC East 0 Ankeny Centennial 3 F  
Le Mars 0 Bishop Heelan 3 F  
Sioux Center 3 Humboldt 0 F  
Glenwood 0 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 F  
Kuemper Catholic 3 So. Cent. Calhoun 0 F

http://ighsau.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/345StateVB17.pdf

--NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Ord 3 Boone Central/NG 0 F  
Clearwater-Orchard 3 Boyd County 2 F  
Lutheran Northeast 3 Howells-Dodge 1 F  
Emerson-Hubbard 3 St. Edward 0 F  
Crofton 3 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 0 F  
Pierce 3 Norfolk Catholic 0 F  
Ewing 3 O'Neill St. Mary's 0 F  
Clarkson-Leigh 3 Pender 0 F  
Bloomfield 3 Santee 0 F  
Guardian Angels 3 Walthill 0 F  
Allen 3 Wausa 0 F  
Madison 3 Winnebago 0 F  
Scribner-Snyder 3 Winside 0 F  

--COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
North Dakota 0 #19 Iowa State 3 F 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.