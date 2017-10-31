Manafort Indictment: The fallout

The White House says recent indictments from the Mueller Investigation have nothing to do with the president, his campaign or alleged collusion with Russia.

The White House says the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has nothing to do with the president, his campaign or alleged collusion with Russia.

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates face a dozen federal charges.

The indictment alleges they hid $75 million in offshore accounts - money earned years ago consulting for a Russian-backed Ukrainian leader.

"There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government," said Manafort's Attorney, Kevin Downing.

Still, a guilty plea by a lesser-known campaign adviser could be the link investigators have been looking for.

George Papadopoulos admits to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the campaign.

"They had him out there playing dial-a-crook, calling people with a wiretapped phone. I'll bet anything that they've got a whole array of tapes," says former Watergate Assistant Special Prosecutor Nick Ackerman.

The White House insists Papadopoulos' role was limited.

"It was a volunteer position and again, no activity was ever done in an official capacity," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

