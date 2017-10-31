HEALTHBEAT 4: A house of hope for violence victims

Haven House offers crisis intervention, and prevention services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"We reach out to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and dating violence"

In the last year alone, Haven House has served approximately 260 people.

Services include- a 24 Hour Crisis Line, an emergency shelter, and emergency transportation among many other things.

"We also help survivors with meeting their basic needs," said Amy Munderloh, Executive Director of Haven House. "Such as food, housing, legal advocacy, child advocacy."

Those basic needs also include getting out of the violent situation that they are in.

"We're able to sit down with them, talk about their situation, and also problem solve with them, do safety planning with them, and talk about their options," adds Munderloh.

"We have specially trained staff that are able to help them be safe," says Munderloh. "Through safety planning, we also connect them with community resources- so we have a wide range of continuum of care for our clients."

That staff, includes Henry Miller- an intern that says that Haven House is always there for you.

"The main thing that I would say is when you're ready, please come in and we can help. It'll be empowering for you, you will gain confidence, you will understand," said Henry Miller, Haven House Intern. "A lot of people don't realize how abusive their relationships are until they start reading the indicators. It doesn't get better- that is one thing we know. It escalates incremental and it gets worse.

Haven House currently has two shelter locations, one in Wayne and the other in South Sioux City, and is set up to aid other counties like Cedar, Dakota, Dixon and Thurston.

"I don't think people are aware of how many people at home are affected," said Wes Blecke, Wayne City Administrator. "It happens all over the place-rural America, rural Nebraska, not just Omaha and Lincoln. It's nice to have Haven House here locally to address some of those issues."

There is no time limit for how long Haven House helps violence victims- they are there every step of the way.

Contact Information for Haven House:

24 HOUR CRISIS LINE:

1-800-440-4633

LOCATIONS:

509 Dearborn St.

Wayne, NE 68787

402-375-5433

117 E. 28th St.

South Sioux City, NE 68776

402-494-7592

WEBSITE:

http://havenhousefsc.org