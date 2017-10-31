HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Trick-or-treaters need to dress in layers

A California man's over-the-top Halloween lights display is drawing some major attention.More >>
A California man's over-the-top Halloween lights display is drawing some major attention.More >>
A long standing family tradition continues in central New York. Take a look at this field of Jack-O'-Lanterns.More >>
A long standing family tradition continues in central New York. Take a look at this field of Jack-O'-Lanterns.More >>
Trick or treating will be observed in Sioux City on Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.More >>
Trick or treating will be observed in Sioux City on Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.More >>
On Tuesday children across the area will be celebrating Halloween. And Sioux City Police are offering a safe place to trick-or-treat.More >>
On Tuesday children across the area will be celebrating Halloween. And Sioux City Police are offering a safe place to trick-or-treat.More >>
If you're trick-or-treating in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City tonight, you can expect some Halloween madness at one house.More >>
If you're trick-or-treating in the Riverside neighborhood of Sioux City tonight, you can expect some Halloween madness at one house.More >>