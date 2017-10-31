HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Trick-or-treaters need to dress in layers

Cold conditions continue to be felt for Halloween after a crisp start to the workweek.



The winds will be a lot calmer though so it'll feel just a little bit better outside.



The day won't start off too spooky looking with lots of sunshine but the clouds will slowly build in throughout the day as a system moves by to our south.



This could spark up few flurries during Trick-or-treating but I'm not expecting anything widespread.



Temps will stay below average today, climbing into the lower 40s but we'll fall into the 30s as you're heading out to go snag some candy so make sure you layer under those costumes.



Clouds stay thick tonight into the day tomorrow as a warm front starts to lift in.



Meteorologist T.J. Springer