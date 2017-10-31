Police share Halloween safety tips

Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Tuesday, October 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween.



For Parents and trick-or-treaters:



• Make sure your yard is clear of such things as ladders, hoses, flowerpots, pet leashes, etc.



• Halloween costumes should be made of fire retardant material and the eye holes should be large enough for good peripheral vision.



• A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds.



• If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home.



• Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat.



• Before allowing your children to eat any of the treats, examine them to be sure they are safe to eat.



Because pedestrian injuries are the most common injuries to children on Halloween, remind Trick-or Treaters:



• Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going.



• Carry a cell phone for quick communication.



• Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk.



• If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.



• Never cut across yards or use alleys.



• Only cross the street as a group in established crosswalks. Never cross between parked cars or out driveways.



• Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters. Just because one car stops, doesn’t mean others will!



• Law enforcement authorities should be notified immediately of any suspicious or unlawful activity.