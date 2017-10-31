FEMA: Disaster relief now costing $200 million each day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

FEMA: Disaster relief now costing $200 million each day

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the U.S. is spending more than $200 million each day on the response to three major hurricanes and huge wildfires.
   
FEMA Administrator Brock Long told a Senate oversight committee Tuesday the challenge presented by hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria is unprecedented in the history of his agency. He also noted costs from the recent wildfires in California, which Long called the worst devastation he has ever seen.
   
Long thanked the legislators for the $52 billion in emergency relief allocated so far but said recovering from the recent spate of disasters will be tremendously expensive.
   
Long said he also needs additional legal authority from Congress to build the power grid in Puerto Rico back better than it was before.

 

