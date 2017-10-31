A central New York family continues a long-standing tradition by carving and displaying 400 Jack-O'-Lanterns

A long standing family tradition continues in central New York.

Take a look at this field of Jack-O'-Lanterns.

The Swartz family at the Swartz Dairy and Produce carved nearly 400 pumpkins and placed them throughout the property - creating a one of a kind Halloween visual.

The family says it's hard work, but they love it.

Trini Swartz, Swartz Dairy & Produce said, "I started last Wednesday. I carve 60 a day of the big ones. I'm tired at night but its so worth it, when you look, it's amazing."

Trini says carving the pumpkins started as a small family tradition that just continued to grow.