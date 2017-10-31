Halloween lights display in California - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Halloween lights display in California

Posted:
(NBC News) -

A California man's over-the-top Halloween lights display is drawing some major attention.

The display is in the city of Tracy east of San Francisco.

It's built out of thousands of lights.

The man behind the intricate light show, Tom BetGeorge spends months planning and crafting it.

He also does a Christmas display.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.