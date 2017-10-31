In their own words feature on what it means to Team USA athletes to represent the United States on the world stage

The countdown to Pyeongchang, South Korea and the Winter Olympics is on.

In their own words, we hear what it means to the athletes to represent the USA on the world stage.

Shaun White, snowboarding competitor said, "When you get to the Olympics yeah know you are Team USA. You are part of something that is much larger than yourself."

Ashley Caldwell, freestyle skiing competitor said, "I realized that this moment was about the world coming together on this crazy stage where everyone is the best at what they do."

Chris Mazdzer, luge competitor said, "It's the only time that you are going to experience everyone almost forgetting about the sport and just feeling united."

Aja Evans, bobsled competitor said, "We've all just enjoyed that experience together and that was so beautiful to me."

John Daly, skeleton said, "It shows you that you can accomplish what you've been striving for what you've been dreaming about its not just a pipe dream it's an actual reality now and that gives you the confidence almost do anything you want after that."

Alex Deibold, snowboardcross competitor said, "If you can imagine a combination of all your life's work sort of in a single moment. Walking into opening ceremonies with my teammates following the flag is a memory I'll carry with me for the rest of my life."



Coverage of the Winter Olympics begins February 8 - February 25, 2018 on NBC and KTIV.